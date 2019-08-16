Evergreen enters first season for boys soccer

Evergreen boys soccer hopes to kick-start the program as they enter their first season as a varsity sport in 2019.

One thing that will aid the Vikings in the transition from a club sport, is the return of seven seniors who helped them finish 10-4-2 a year ago.

Returning are Brian Fritsch, Matt Fritsch, Drew Donnald, Chandler Ruetz, Ben Schwan, Luke Christopherson and Eric Butts. They will have three incoming freshmen as well.

A strong goalkeeper and strong defense are areas in which the Vikings should excel, according to head coach Ned Monroe. Developing the proper offensive strategy is an area of concern.

Monroe looks for his team to have a good season.

Evergreen gets the 2019 campaign started on Saturday as they host Lake at 1 p.m. They will then host Swanton Tuesday at 7 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg