Wauseon boys soccer returns multiple all-leaguers

Wauseon boys soccer is now expecting a great season following a highly competitive 2018 season. Although they won only four games compared to nine losses, they had five ties as well.

“We have a lot of dedicated, hard working athletes this year,” said second-year coach Casey Elson, a 2007 Wauseon graduate. “We have put in the work and plan on proving it at every competition.”

Elson also expressed his confidence in the direction of the program as a whole.

“The family, parents and community are really starting to support soccer at Wauseon,” he said. “We appreciate the support and are thankful for the building of the soccer program from the parks and rec level to high school.”

As for the 2019 team, they return All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League performers Chase Soltis (first team all-league), Easton Delgado (first team all-league), Ethan Glover (second team all-league), Jacob Hageman (honorable mention all-league) and Logan Richer (honorable mention all-league).

Other returnees include J.T. Hutchinson, Jameson Gray, Keegan Waxler, Jonah Figgins, Brandon Martinez, Andrew Pile, Benicio Vielma, Colin Kinnersley and Ethan Heller.

“Wauseon has a lot of returning players this year, who have learned my coaching style and expectations as a team,” said Elson on the strengths of his team. “They have spent time on and off the field building relationships, and communicating. When we practice I see the bond the boys have built with each other and with the coaching staff. The team is older and knows their potential. We are expecting a great season from them.”

The Indians will also add newcomers Eli Delgado, Manny Gante, Beau Reeder and Clay Soltis. They will have to replace departed letter winners Aaron Newland, Fernando Soto and Alonso Campos.

“I don’t want last season to be heavy on them because we had a lot of close games,” Elson explained. “I think they had a great season last year, we just couldn’t finish (games). This year I want them to know they are a finishing team.”

Wauseon is hosting a Friday Night Futbol event tomorrow with Rossford to start the season. The boys game begins at 4:30 p.m. with a girls game to follow between the two schools.

