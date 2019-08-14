Archbold spikers display continuity ahead of season

The Archbold volleyball team is hopeful that an offseason of growth and coming together will lead to better results on the court this season.

“We have a solid group of ladies returning from last season,” said fifth-year coach Jill Holdgreve of her team. “I know that they have learned a lot over last season and this summer. This group has gelled so well this summer. They have a sense of what each other’s strengths and weaknesses are and they guide each other to make us better.”

The leading returnee for the Blue Streaks is senior Kayla Boettger. She was second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and honorable mention in District 7 a season ago.

They also get back senior Lauren Coressel, juniors Olivia Smith and Hadley Galvan, and sophomore Addie Ziegler. Newcomers will be Grace Ritta, Lucia Rodriguez, Sophie Schramm and Carsyn Hagans.

“There are new athletes coming up with little varsity experience that will need to fill some big shoes left from last year,” stated Holdgreve on weaknesses for the season. “Those ladies have been stepping up to any challenge given and I’m sure will be a great asset as the season goes along.”

The Streaks will have to replace a total of seven letter winners gone from last year’s squad. Among those was Elee Kammeyer who made honorable mention all-league in 2018. Joining Kammeyer in graduating were Gabby Nafziger, Blair Bucklew, Alexa Wilson, Brittani Becher, Lacie Henry and Kaitlyn Beck.

With different teams winning the league title in each of the last three seasons – including Evergreen and Wauseon sharing the crown in 2018 – it’s evident that any team has a chance at the title. And although Archbold finished just 3-4 in the league last season, they will have their eye on the top prize this season.

“The NWOAL will be competitive as always,” said Holdgreve of the league race. “In the NWOAL, no team can ever be overlooked. We always are working for that league title and are going to put in the extra time and work to get there. The league has some great teams this year, and it will be a fun ride.”

Archbold travels to Ayersville Thursday, Aug. 22 to kick off the 2019 season.

Archbold’s Lauren Coressel shoots one over the net from the left side in a match at Wauseon last season. Coressel is one of five letter winners back for the Blue Streaks in 2019. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Coressel-shoots-one.jpg Archbold’s Lauren Coressel shoots one over the net from the left side in a match at Wauseon last season. Coressel is one of five letter winners back for the Blue Streaks in 2019. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

