Archbold girls tennis envisions good things to come

Archbold girls tennis coach Logan Wyse says his team is ready for the upcoming season. With what they have returning from last year’s 8-6 season, the Blue Streaks are hoping for another winning season in 2019.

“I think 2019 is going to be a strong year for our tennis team,” said coach Wyse. “Many people are back from last year and the ones that played JV are ready to make the move to the varsity level.”

Leading the way are returning letter winners Elizabeth Mignin, Sara Lovejoy, Maggie Henry and Adrianna Thompson. They are also adding newcomers Sophie Schramm and Mya Stuckey, both sophomores.

“This year I see our team performing well,” explained Wyse. “We have four returning letter winners as well as some new young talent.”

The Streaks will also have another voice in their ear – in addition to Wyse – to provide further instruction.

“We added an assistant coach, Caroline Kinsman, who was a 3-year varsity letter winner for Archbold and she is bringing added experience and knowledge to help.”

Archbold has to replace a total of four letter winners. Gone are Amanda Payne, Leah Miller, Callie Rohrs and Keyndal Hudson. Thus, there will likely be some growing pains.

“Weaknesses for this season are like most seasons. We have a number of underclassmen that are new to tennis,” said Wyse. “We rely on good practices and the upperclassman to get the team up to speed for the season.”

Archbold had matches Saturday and Monday to begin the season. They next host Bowling Green today at 4:30 p.m.

Maggie Henry of Archbold returns one in a match last season. She is back for the Blue Streaks this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Henry-returns-to-Rupp.jpg Maggie Henry of Archbold returns one in a match last season. She is back for the Blue Streaks this season. File Photo