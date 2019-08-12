Pettisville golf captures title

The Pettisville golf team won the Woodmore Wildcat Invitational Wednesday held at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green. The Blackbirds finished with a 328 team score, 18 points ahead of runner-up Lakota. Scoring for Pettisville were Tommy McWatters (medalist) with a 76, Max Leppelmeier and Caleb Nafziger who each shot an 81, and Josh Horning with a 90. McWatters, Leppelmeier and Nafziger each made the all-tournament team.

