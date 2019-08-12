Roles still being determined for Wauseon girls tennis

Wauseon girls tennis has a good mix of returning letter winners and promising newcomers that are ready to help them improve on last year’s 6-10 campaign.

“I think as the season plays out we will improve with each match and become more competitive,” said third-year coach Kody Moden. “There are several teams in the area who have led the pack in the past several years and I look for them to be very good again. But, I think we can be competitive if we play to our abilities against some of the teams who may be in the same situation we are with losing some girls who really played well last year and are looking to see who can step up this year.”

Returning for the Indians are Sam Aeschliman, Paige Smith, Alizia Kudlica and Tatum Barnes. Alinn Meeker will also contribute as she was predominately with the junior varsity in 2018.

“Three of the girls had varsity experience for the whole season last year so they should know coming into the season what to expect,” said Moden on the strengths of his team. “Two of them had limited varsity experience but played many JV matches throughout the season. So they should be able to step in and be ready to fill spots from our players lost from last year.”

The Indians also have four freshmen newcomers looking to contribute this season. They are Kim Aiken, Mary Andrews, Kelsey Bowers and Emah Starkweather.

Putting each in the right places will be a challenge for Moden.

“Trying to figure out where the girls are comfortable playing whether it is doubles or singles,” he said on a potential weakness for the season. “So the first half of the season could be a learning curve as positions are moved around to find the best fit and finding who from the newcomers can step in and fill open spots.”

They will also have to replace three varsity performers from a year ago in Alisa Shelt, Julie Waldron and Sierra Rupp. However, with three of their returnees being seniors, leadership should not be an issue.

Wauseon begins the season today with a match at Defiance. They host Bryan Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Paige Smith of Wauseon in action in a match last season. She is one of three returning seniors the Indians have in 2019. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Smith-returns-one.jpg Paige Smith of Wauseon in action in a match last season. She is one of three returning seniors the Indians have in 2019. File Photo Sam Aeschliman returns one in a match against Bryan last season. She is another player back for the Indians this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Aeschliman-v.-Bryan.jpg Sam Aeschliman returns one in a match against Bryan last season. She is another player back for the Indians this season. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010