Pettisville sets sights on Buckeye Border Conference golf title

The Pettisville golf team is set up for a very successful season as they return all of their prominent golfers from the 2018 season. Among that list is junior Max Leppelmeier who tied for 20th at the state tournament last fall.

“We were very close last year to a league title and advancing as a team to the district level,” said head coach Mike Zimmerman of his outlook ahead of the 2019 campaign. “We will hope to capitalize on these two things by preparing each day, working hard and getting better one day at a time.”

They lose just Austin Horning from a season ago. Returning for the Blackbirds are the aforementioned Leppelmeier, who was first team All-Buckeye Border Conference and first team all-district, along with making it to state.

Also back are Tommy McWatters, who was first team All-BBC and honorable mention all-district, Caleb Nafziger (honorable mention All-BBC), Josh Horning (honorable mention All-BBC) and Jake King (honorable mention All-BBC).

Zimmerman says depth and experience will be strengths for the Blackbirds. “Max went to state and I think our guys saw that and they all stepped up their preparation for this year,” stated the coach.

Newcomers looking to help the squad are Levi Myers, Sam Myers, Dane Waidelich and Cooper Hull.

To be their best for postseason tournaments, Zimmerman and his team will always be looking for ways to improve throughout the season.

“I have very capable golfers that expect to score well,” said Zimmerman. “We will be working hard on course management.”

Pettisville tied for second with Fayette last year in the final league standings after a first place finish at the BBC Championships. As a result, they have a good chance of claiming the top prize in 2019.

“We hope to compete for the league title and the first at Pettisville,” explained Zimmerman of the league race. “The league should have some great competition at the top.”

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010