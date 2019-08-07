Streaks shoot for fifth straight league golf title

Archbold golf is looking for the program’s fifth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title this season, but it could be a bigger mountain to climb after losing four quality golfers from the 2018 team.

“It’s gonna take a month or so to get us where I want to be but I believe we have as good a chance as anyone at the league title,” said head coach Mike Rosebrook. “We have the talent to make it to Red Hawk for a chance at state but it’s a little early to tell if the work ethic for this team is at the level it needs to be.”

They will be replacing all four of their scorers from last year’s NWOAL Championships, including co-league medalist Kade Kern. Other departed letter winners include Mitch Grosjean, A.J. Mahnke and Kreighton Sims.

Returning for the Blue Streaks are junior Josh Nofzinger and senior Drew Mccarty. New to the squad are freshmen Luke Rosebrook, Isaac Riegsecker and Brayton Huffman.

Bryan is a big threat to Archbold’s hope of a fifth straight league crown.

“Bryan and Wauseon usually have a pretty tough team. I would expect Bryan though to have an edge this year,” said coach Rosebrook. “Their number one Case Hartman will stay pretty close to par all season.”

Archbold began the season Monday at the Defiance Invitational. They are at the Paulding Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance Thursday morning.

