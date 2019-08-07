Blackbirds runner-up at Defiance Golf Invitational

DEFIANCE – Pettisville took runner-up honors Monday at the 21-team Defiance Golf Invitational held at Eagle Rock Golf Club. The Blackbirds finished with a 334 team score, just one behind champion and fellow Buckeye Border Conference foe, North Central.

Also in the area, Wauseon finished eighth with a 360 score while Archbold was 19th at 472.

Pettisville’s Tommy McWatters had the tournament’s second best round, shooting a 73. The top honor went to Dylan Von Deylen of Tinora who shot a 68.

Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville was part of a three-way tie for ninth, posting an 82. Caleb Nafziger (89) and Josh Horning (90) rounded out the scoring for the Blackbirds.

For Wauseon, Dylan Grahn shot an 86 to finish 20th overall. Andy Scherer was next for the Indians with an 88, Jaxon Radabaugh carded a 92, and Luke Wheeler 94.

Archbold’s best came from Luke Rosebrook who tied for 15th. Both he and Josh Tobias of Holgate each shot an 84.

Defiance Golf Invitational

Team Scores

1. No. Central 333 (Chace Boothman 74, Collin Patten 85, Mason Sanford 97, Zach Hayes 83, Jack Bailey 91); 2. Pettisville 334; 3. Defiance 336; 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 341; 5. Kalida 346; 6. Wayne Trace 358; 7. Napoleon 359; 8. Wauseon 360; 9. Bryan 365; 10. Antwerp 368; 11. Tinora 371; 12. Defiance B 373; 13. Van Wert 378; 14. Fairview 379; 15. Paulding 399; 16. Celina 424; 17. Ayersville 436; 18. Patrick Henry 449; 19. Archbold 472; 20. Holgate 481; 21. Stryker 0.