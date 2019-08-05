Vikings comfortable with underdog role

The Evergreen boys golf team will happily assume its underdog role for the upcoming season, hoping that the experience of their two returnees will rub off on some of the newcomers.

“We will definitely feel the loss of such a superb senior class that left us, but it will give new guys an opportunity to get match experience right away,” said coach Doug DeSloover, entering his sixth season at the helm of the Vikings.

A strong piece to the 2019 team is junior Aaron Miller, an honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League performer from a season ago. DeSloover specifically singled out Miller, saying he will be one of the team’s leaders. They also return senior Garrett Betz.

“Improvement of upperclassmen from last year,” said DeSloover on a potential strength for the Vikings.

After Miller and Betz, junior Ethan Shively is a newcomer to watch according to the Viking mentor. Also looking to contribute are freshman Jackson Kamm, sophomore Brandon Cobb, juniors Ayden DeGroff and Michael King, and senior Connor Bartschy.

However, as mentioned, they will be replacing four quality athletes in Travis Mersing, Zach Lumbrezer, CJ Langenderfer and Cade Johnson. As a result, DeSloover states that the Vikings’ main weakness will be in the three through six spots on the roster.

In the battle for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, the Vikings are hoping to surprise some of the league’s best teams.

“As always, we will be punching up at the league powerhouses, but the underdog position allows us to just go to the course and play our round,” said DeSloover of the league race.

Evergreen takes on Fayette at Patriot Hills Golf Course in Montpelier this Wednesday at 4 p.m. to begin the season.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010