Panthers, Vikings take the field

Delta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12.
Braden Risner makes a field goal as Delta worked on its special teams during Thursday’s two-a-day practice.
Evergreen quarterback Jack Etue looks for an open receiver during Friday’s practice.
Evergreen running back Jack Krispin turns upfield with the ball.
