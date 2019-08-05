Posted on by

Panthers, Vikings take the field


Delta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12.

Delta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12.


Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Braden Risner makes a field goal as Delta worked on its special teams during Thursday’s two-a-day practice.


Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Evergreen quarterback Jack Etue looks for an open receiver during Friday’s practice.


Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Evergreen running back Jack Krispin turns upfield with the ball.


Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Delta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12.

Braden Risner makes a field goal as Delta worked on its special teams during Thursday’s two-a-day practice.

Evergreen quarterback Jack Etue looks for an open receiver during Friday’s practice.

Evergreen running back Jack Krispin turns upfield with the ball.

Delta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Ruple-instructs-team.jpgDelta head coach Nate Ruple instructs his team at the beginning of the first two-a-day practice held Thursday afternoon. Ruple returns after a previous stint coaching the Panthers from 2009-12. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Braden Risner makes a field goal as Delta worked on its special teams during Thursday’s two-a-day practice.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Risner-practicing-field-goals.jpgBraden Risner makes a field goal as Delta worked on its special teams during Thursday’s two-a-day practice. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Evergreen quarterback Jack Etue looks for an open receiver during Friday’s practice.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Etue-back-to-pass.jpgEvergreen quarterback Jack Etue looks for an open receiver during Friday’s practice. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Evergreen running back Jack Krispin turns upfield with the ball.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Krispin-running.jpgEvergreen running back Jack Krispin turns upfield with the ball. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor