Indians aim for consistency in 2019

The Wauseon boys golf team, as always, has high expectations heading into the upcoming season. With four athletes returning, they will look to improve upon their fourth place finish in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League from a season ago.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” said second-year coach Mark Britsch. “There are always “Ifs” in sports, golf in particular. If we can get consistent play, we can certainly be competitive.”

The most notable returnee from last season is junior Dylan Grahn. He was honorable mention All-NWOAL and a district qualifier in 2018.

Also back for the Indians is sophomore Andy Scherer, plus juniors Jaxon Radabaugh and Luke Wheeler.

“We have quality kids that come from quality families,” stated Britsch of his team. “I see a strong work ethic in my players and the willingness to be coached as the team’s biggest strengths.”

However, the Indians do lose some experience, as it pertains to the graduation of Eric Parker, Trent Armstrong and Caleb Leu. Looking to fill that void will be newcomers Nic Barone, Riley Morr, Jackson Gleckler, Ben Gype and Kage Little.

“Inexperience will be our biggest weakness,” admitted Britsch.

If Wauseon is to compete for a NWOAL title this season, Britsch sees two teams standing in their way.

“Archbold and Bryan will be the teams to beat,” he said. “Both return enough players with postseason experience that they will be solid.”

The Blue Streaks have claimed the crown four years in a row. Prior to that, Wauseon was the champion from 2012-14.

Wauseon opens the season Monday, Aug. 5 at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

2018 NWOAL Golf Tournament 1. Archbold 322 2. Bryan 322 3. Swanton 330 4. Wauseon 336 5. Evergreen 353 6. Patrick Henry 359 7. Liberty Center 366 8. Delta 369

