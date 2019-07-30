Sophomore pair to lead Swanton golf

The Swanton golf team returns several key athletes – including a pair of all-leaguers – as they hope to help ease the transition to first-year head coach Kyle Dockery.

Dockery, a co-league medalist for Swanton in 2012 and first team all-league performer in 2013, replaces Eric Oakes who stepped down as coach after last season.

He has been impressed with the summer practices and the work ethic of this group. Dockery has big shoes to fill, but he is looking forward to the challenge.

Returning for the new coach are letter winners Garrett Swank, Sam Betz, Brady Lemons, Raymond Schad and Gabriel Swartz.

Betz and Swank each received all-league honors in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season as freshmen. Swank received first team All-NWOAL honors and also was a district qualifier. Betz was honorable mention All-NWOAL in 2018.

A newcomer to the squad is junior Blaine Pawlowicz.

However, the Bulldogs will have to replace four impact performers who graduated.

Carter Swank and Austin Luce are at the forefront on the list of departed letter winners. Between them, they made the all-league list six times. They were each four-year starters as well.

Also gone for the Bulldogs are Randy Slink and Zach Schaller. Slink was honorable mention all-league his senior season.

Swanton begins the season Monday, Aug. 5 in the Irish Invitational held at Maumee Bay State Park.

Sam Betz of Swanton with a shot in a match last season. He was honorable mention all-league last season as a freshman. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Betz-shot.jpg Sam Betz of Swanton with a shot in a match last season. He was honorable mention all-league last season as a freshman. Garrett Swank of Swanton putts one during the district golf tournament in Toledo last season. He returns for his sophomore season after receiving first team All-NWOAL honors in 2018. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Garrett-at-districts.jpg Garrett Swank of Swanton putts one during the district golf tournament in Toledo last season. He returns for his sophomore season after receiving first team All-NWOAL honors in 2018. File Photo