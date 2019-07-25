McCarthy making jump to Evergreen

After finding a connection with administrators at Evergreen and their vision for the baseball program during the interview process, Tim McCarthy has decided to leave Swanton in favor of the program at Evergreen.

He was approved as the new Viking coach at a school board meeting Monday, July 15.

“I suppose it all started with rumors I was hearing about field/facility improvements. I wanted to hear about them myself,” said McCarthy on the decision to take the Evergreen job. “After talking with Principal (Dan) Curtis and Athletic Director (Eric) Simon, I was absolutely blown away by their plans for upgrades (to facilities) and their overall commitment to the baseball program. I believe we saw eye-to-eye on what it takes to build something special. Evergreen has the facilities, the support, and the resources to do so.

“I believe Simon Field will be one of the best fields in northwest Ohio when they are done with the current improvements.”

McCarthy turned the Bulldogs into a consistent winner. In 2017, they won their first sectional title in over 40 years. They also claimed a sectional crown in 2018.

“The main reason we were successful at Swanton was the players,” admitted McCarthy. “They bought in to what was being taught and they went out and used those tools and competed day in and day out. That was made possible by having a committed coaching staff around them. If the kids at Evergreen are willing to buy in and be coachable, then I see this being a successful transition. An upgrade in what I’ve been used to facility wise should help a ton as long as the kids are willing to put in the extra time and use them. My personal goal for the program will be for the coaching staff to do everything we can to take things to the next level. This includes the youth programs, off-season buy-in and weight room involvement (to name a few); all of which I believe will translate to wins and opportunities that will get us where we want to be. Like I said, the tools and resources are all here in front of me and the kids. It’s time to put them to work and put a product on the field that the players, coaches and community members will be proud of.”

McCarthy will always appreciate his time at Swanton, despite now coaching one of their bitter rivals.

“There are countless players/alumni, coaches, parents, community members, faculty, administration and staff that helped make the last six years a successful ride,” he said in a Twitter post on July 16. “None of the program’s growth and accomplishments would be possible without you. I did everything in my power to make the community proud and to help put a quality product on the field. I’m extremely grateful for all the relationships I formed and life-long friends I made. I will always cherish the memories I made in Swanton.”

