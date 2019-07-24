Archbold falls in ACME state final

COLDWATER – The Archbold ACME baseball team finished as state runners-up for the second straight season following a 10-1 loss to Bryan on Monday in the championship game at Coldwater’s Veterans Field.

Bryan pitcher Dom James hurled a gem, striking out 10 batters, and allowing one run on just two hits, while going the distance.

The Golden Bears scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second inning, and two more in the third to build a 5-0 lead after three. Bryan added two more runs in the fourth inning to push their advantage to 7-0.

Archbold got their lone run in the top of the fifth inning. Noah Garcia drove in DJ Newman to cut the lead to 7-1.

But, the Golden Bears responded with three more runs in the bottom half of the fifth for a 10-1 cushion.

On the mound for Archbold, Ethan Hagans went one inning, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out two. Brandon Taylor went five innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits while fanning one.

Taylor had the other Archbold single.

The Blue Streaks finish the season with a 17-8 mark. Bryan finishes 27-2.

Dawson Leichty of Archbold takes a cut during a district ACME game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Leichty-flyout.jpg Dawson Leichty of Archbold takes a cut during a district ACME game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Kobe Kennedy throws to first earlier in the tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Kennedy-throw-out.jpg Archbold’s Kobe Kennedy throws to first earlier in the tournament. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s DJ Newman dives back to first base during action earlier in the ACME tournament trail. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_DJ-Newman-back-to-1st.jpg Archbold’s DJ Newman dives back to first base during action earlier in the ACME tournament trail. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Bryan wins second straight title