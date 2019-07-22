Viking girls take runner-up at 795 Cup Invite

Area teams took part in the first ever 795 Cup High School Soccer Invitational over the weekend, the reorganization of the former Bowling Green/Otsego tournament.

Games mostly took place at Genoa High School.

The Swanton boys finished 2-4 for the tournament. They won 4-0 over Bowling Green and 3-0 versus Bowsher, helping put them into Division I of the tournament portion of play. However, the Bulldogs dropped matches with Van Buren, Riverdale, Fremont Ross and Genoa.

Delta’s boys were victorious in only one of six games. Their lone victory came Saturday morning when they nipped Otsego 3-2.

On the girls side, Evergreen reached the championship game in their division. The Vikings went 4-2 for the tournament, dropping the championship 2-1 to Anthony Wayne. They won 5-0 over Whitmer, fell 4-1 against Riverdale, nipped Berea – Midpark II 1-0, and also shut out Delta 5-0 and Springfield 1-0.

The Swanton girls finished an even 3-3 for the tournament. The Dogs defeated Allen East 1-0, Delta 3-0, and Berea – Midpark II 2-0. But, they dropped matches with Anthony Wayne, Berea – Midpark I and Springfield.

Delta could only muster a pair of ties around four losses. In games Friday and Saturday, the Panthers tied Brookside 1-1 and Van Buren 2-2. They were defeated by Ottawa-Glandorf II, Evergreen and Swanton, as well as Firelands.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg