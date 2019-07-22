Streaks down Troy, Minster to advance to ACME state championship

COLDWATER — Archbold scored two runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to down Minster, 5-4 Sunday at Coldwater’s Veterans Field, and advance to the ACME baseball state championship.

Archbold plays Bryan for the state title Monday. Bryan defeated Anthony Wayne 10-6 in the second semifinal game. An article on the state championship can be found in Thursday’s paper.

The Blue Streaks were outhit by Minster 7-6, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to get the win.

Archbold’s DJ Newman was the winning pitcher, going seven innings while giving up seven hits and walking two. He struck out three. At the plate, Newman finished 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs batted in.

Drake Mohring (1 for 3), Zach Behnfield (1 for 2, walk), and Jaybe Burkle (2 for 3) each tacked on an RBI for the Streaks.

For Minster, Adam Ketner drove in two runs and Austin Brown and Trent Roetgerman each had an RBI. Eric Schmidt, Jack Olberding, Brown, Roetgerman, Ethan Lehmkuhl and Johnny Nixon all had hits.

In the loss, Nixon went 5 and 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out one. Olberding went 1 and 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.

On Saturday, Archbold scored all the runs they needed in the first two innings of a 9-4 win over Troy in the state tournament opener. They scored four in the first and five more in the second, then held off the Trojans.

Leading the Blue Streak charge offensively was Chase Kohler. He finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Newman and Noah Garcia each went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, and Mohring (2 for 2) drove in the other Archbold run. Ethan Hagans got the win on the mound versus Troy.

Minster’s Eric Schmidt dives safe back into third base as Noah Garcia of Archbold tries to tag him in the bottom of the first inning during the ACME state tournament Sunday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Garcia-tags-out-runner.jpg Minster’s Eric Schmidt dives safe back into third base as Noah Garcia of Archbold tries to tag him in the bottom of the first inning during the ACME state tournament Sunday. Photo by Don Speck | The Lima News Archbold left fielder Dawson Leichty makes a good over the shoulder catch in the bottom of the second inning during the ACME state semifinal against Minster Sunday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Liechty-with-catch.jpg Archbold left fielder Dawson Leichty makes a good over the shoulder catch in the bottom of the second inning during the ACME state semifinal against Minster Sunday. Photo by Don Speck | The Lima News