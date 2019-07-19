Wauseon basketball camp a success

The Wauseon boys basketball program recently completed their camp for incoming students grades 1-4. The camp was attended by over 50 boys. Contest winners and runners-up included first graders Lincoln Tester, Dawson Tiplady, and Tre Martinez. Second grade winners and runners-up were Evan Ringenberg and Braylon Sly. Third grade winners and runners-up were Max Mouch, Josiah Dixon, and Maxton Howard. Fourth grade winners and runners-up were Colt Ward, Dylan Burkholder, and Reid Moser.

