Wauseon basketball camp a success

The Wauseon boys basketball program recently completed their camp for incoming students grades 1-4. The camp was attended by over 50 boys. Contest winners and runners-up included first graders Lincoln Tester, Dawson Tiplady, and Tre Martinez. Second grade winners and runners-up were Evan Ringenberg and Braylon Sly. Third grade winners and runners-up were Max Mouch, Josiah Dixon, and Maxton Howard. Fourth grade winners and runners-up were Colt Ward, Dylan Burkholder, and Reid Moser.
