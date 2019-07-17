Fulton County represented in 795 cup

Many area teams will be participating in what was formerly referred to as the Bowling Green/Otsego Soccer Invitational, now the 795 Cup, set for this weekend at Genoa, Lake and Rossford high school soccer fields.

Swanton and Delta have boys teams competing, while Delta, Evergreen and Swanton have teams on the girls side.

In the group stage, the Swanton boys open against Van Buren Friday at 8 a.m. at Genoa High School. They will then take on Bowling Green at 2:15 p.m. Friday, and Bowsher at 8 a.m. Saturday. Both contests are at Genoa.

Also at Genoa, the Delta boys take on Maumee Valley Country Day Friday at 8 a.m. The Panthers then face Start at 2:15 p.m., followed by a meeting with Continental on Saturday at 8 a.m.

In girls action, Swanton begins against Anthony Wayne Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Genoa. They then face Allen East Friday at 6 p.m. and Berea – Midpark I on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

The Delta girls take on Ottawa Glandorf II at Genoa Friday at 1 p.m. The Panthers follow that up with a meeting with Brookside in Genoa Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they will take on Van Buren at 1 p.m.

The Evergreen girls begin with a match against Whitmer Friday at 1 p.m. at Genoa. They will also face Riverdale Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Genoa, then Berea – Midpark II on Saturday at 1 p.m.

There is also a boys junior varsity tournament, of which Delta and Swanton have teams competing.

Delta has games with Milan Edison, Liberty Center, Springfield, and Clay. Swanton’s JV will face Springfield, Milan Edison, Clay, and Liberty Center.

The Panthers and Bulldogs round out the JV tournament with a contest on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. in Genoa.