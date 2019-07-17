Local boy makes national race

With racing in his blood, local youngster Landon Husted continues to make a name for himself in the sport of dirt bike racing.

Husted, 9, an upcoming third grader at Evergreen Elementary School, recently qualified for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship to take place July 29-Aug. 3 in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. It will be the second time attending the event for Landon, who also qualified two years ago.

Husted will be competing in the 51cc 7-8 class against the 42 fastest kids in the country. He punched his ticket to the national competition after placing sixth at a regional in Byron, Ill., in June.

Husted is following in the footsteps of relatives such as his father – as well as many uncles and cousins – who have competed in moto and off-road racing. In fact, he mostly trains at home with his dad at the family’s moto track, on woods trails in Swanton, and also with his uncle at “Husted Hills” in Amesville, Ohio.

Landon competed in his first race at a local raceway in Delta when he had yet to turn 5 years old. According to mother Amy Husted, Landon was hooked upon winning his first trophy.

The family travels a lot as he rides eight months out of the year. Husted has participated in races in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Indiana, along with Ohio and Michigan.

About Loretta Lynn’s

The competition takes its name from the former country music star. It takes place at the ranch where she used to live, a spot that is now a tourist spot for fans.

The first race was held in 1982. It is usually held the first week of August.

Riders can qualify for Loretta Lynn’s at local and regional racing events between April and June. Racing at Loretta Lynn’s consists of three 20-minute Motos, plus two laps.