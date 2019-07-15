Indians eliminated by Wildcats

HAMLER – Wauseon bowed out of the District 2 ACME baseball district tournament Sunday, falling to Kalida by a 5-3 final. It was the Indians second defeat in three days at the hands of the Wildcats.

Wauseon appeared to have the upperhand early, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning.

Brady Thomas garnered a leadoff walk, was advanced to second on Easton Delgado’s bunt, then scored on Connar Penrod’s RBI triple to deep left field. Penrod would come home on a wild pitch, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. The next two batters reached via the base on balls, followed by Kolten DeGroff’s RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

However, that lead quickly evaporated as Kalida fired back with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame.

Wauseon starter, DeGroff, lost command as he hit four batters, two of which scored runs with the bases loaded, and also walked two with the bases jacked.

The Cats pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Indians had an opportunity in the top of the third, but came up just short. Thomas and Cameron Cantu each walked around a Delgado base hit, loading the bases with two outs. Josh Recker – who relieved Matt Kehres after just 1 1/3 innings – struck out Jaxon Radabaugh to squelch the threat.

Wauseon blanked by Kalida, tops O-G

On Friday, Kalida scored all five of its runs in the first three innings, and led by Tyler Kleasing’s complete game effort on the mound, they shut out Wauseon 5-0.

Luke Erhart drove in three by himself, including a two-run single in the top of the second. David Peck drove in the other run in the first.

In the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, Erhart reached on a fielding error, scoring Noah Miller.

Delgado went five innings in taking the loss for the Indians. He allowed five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Cantu pitched scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh.

Wauseon bounced back with a 5-1 win over Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday in the consolation bracket, earning the rematch with Kalida.

Kolten DeGroff of Wauseon steps on the bag at second and turns a double play Sunday versus Kalida in a ACME district tournament game at Patrick Henry. The Indians suffered a pair of losses to the Wildcats around a 5-1 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf, ending their summer season. Wauseon's Cameron Cantu pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's loss to Kalida. Easton Delgado of Wauseon dives into second base for a steal in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game. Connar Penrod of Wauseon flies one out to right field Sunday against Kalida.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

