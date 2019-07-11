Indians, Streaks to compete in ACME district

Fulton County will be represented with a pair of teams in the District 2 ACME baseball district tournament at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field beginning Friday.

Archbold is in the first game versus the top seed out of the South Sectional, Ottawa-Glandorf. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

Following that contest, Wauseon will face Kalida at approximately 6:15 p.m. The winners will meet on Saturday at noon.

Action concludes Sunday and potentially Monday if necessary. The district tournament is double elimination, with only one team advancing to the state tournament at Coldwater.