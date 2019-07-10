Wauseon’s Bethani Tibbs continues to impress

This past Saturday, Wauseon’s Bethani Tibbs competed in the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) World Martial Arts Championships at Coronado Springs Disney World in Orlando, Fla., winning two titles.

The titles she won were in Continuous Sparring and Clash Sparring. She came in second place in Point Sparring.

Tibbs competed in the 8- to 9-year-old Advanced Division against some of the best competition from around the world. She beat girls from the United States, Australia, and South Africa. She has won a total of three ISKA World Championships in the last two years.

Her next big competition will be in November, when she fights for Team USA at the World Championships in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Tibbs trains out of Iron Body Dojo in Wauseon, as well as American Kenpo Karate Dojo in Toledo.

Bethani Tibbs of Wauseon stands with her trophies won at the ISKA World Martial Arts Championships held at Coronado Springs Disney World Saturday. Courtesy photo