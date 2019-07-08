Evergreen ACME ousted by Lakota in sectional tournament

OTTAWA HILLS – In a wild back-and-forth game, Evergreen was eliminated from the District 3 ACME baseball sectional with a 7-6 loss to Lakota in eight innings Sunday afternoon at Ottawa Hills.

The Vikings dropped into the consolation bracket after a loss to the host Green Bears.

In a game where both teams had the lead, it was the Raiders – who had the final at-bat – taking advantage of one big mistake by the Vikings. Three walks loaded the bases in the eighth, but Evergreen – as they had a few times in the game – appeared to get out of trouble. A ground ball looked like the inning and game-ender, but a wild throw not only allowed the tying run, but also the winning run to cross the plate for Lakota.

Lakota took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first. The Vikings took a 2-1 lead in the second when RJ Shunck and Zach Laver scored. Lakota came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but once again the Vikings had an answer.

Shunck drew a walk to start the frame, with Mason Luttrell following with a single. The runners moved to second and third, where Laver was able to lay down a safety squeeze bunt. After the throw went to first, Shunck was able to come home and tie the game.

Luttrell moved to third on the play and he put Evergreen back on top when he scored on a wild pitch. Lakota re-acquired the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Evergreen did enough to make sure the game would continue in the seventh. Austin Marvin drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a single by Ashton Sayers, and scored on a wild pitch.

Luttrell had a pair of singles to lead the Evergreen offensive attack.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com