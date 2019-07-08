Streaks drop Rams twice in sectional tournament

Taking the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning, Archbold defeated Tinora 7-2 Friday night to kick off ACME District 2 sectional baseball tournament play at Memorial Park.

The Rams opened with a run in the top of the first, but the Blue Streaks came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. DJ Newman was hit by a pitch to start the game, plus Brandon Taylor followed with a single to put the first two batters on base. The two moved up a base on a groundout for the second out, then Newman was able to score when Dawson Liechty hit a scorcher back up the middle that glazed off the Tinora pitcher.

Taylor moved to third on the play and he scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 Archbold lead.

Taylor also had a hand in the next two Archbold runs. In the second inning, his single scored Newman, who drew a two-out walk and stole second. In the fourth, his two-out single scored Adam Walker.

Taylor also was needed on the mound to get out of a jam in the fifth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Taylor got a strikeout, then traded a run for an out on a sac fly. He got a ground ball to get a fielder’s choice for the final out of the inning.

Newman added a run-scoring triple and came home on an error in the sixth to make the final score 7-2.

The Streaks followed that game up with a tough match-up against Napoleon in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Saturday. Archbold was ahead 2-1 when Napoleon tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run to left. They took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh to score the close 3-2 win.

Archbold faced Tinora again Sunday, defeating the Rams 3-1. Newman earned the win on the mound for the Streaks, pitching all seven innings where he allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts.

At the plate, Taylor finished 2 for 4 with a single and a double. Drake Mohring had three singles in four at-bats.

They now have a rematch with Napoleon Monday to determine the second team to advance out of the sectional and join Wauseon. A story from that contest will be made available online, and in the Thursday, July 11 edition of the Expositor.

Drake Mohring of Archbold steps on first base to record an out Saturday during a game with Napoleon in the District 2 ACME sectional tournament. The Blue Streaks fell to the Wildcats but earned two wins over Tinora, and as of Monday, were still alive for a berth in the district tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/07/web1_Mohring-v.-Napoleon.jpg Drake Mohring of Archbold steps on first base to record an out Saturday during a game with Napoleon in the District 2 ACME sectional tournament. The Blue Streaks fell to the Wildcats but earned two wins over Tinora, and as of Monday, were still alive for a berth in the district tournament. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

Fall to Napoleon

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com