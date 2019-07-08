Streaks drop Rams twice in sectional tournament

Taking the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning, Archbold defeated Tinora 7-2 Friday night to kick off ACME District 2 sectional baseball tournament play at Memorial Park.
The Rams opened with a run in the top of the first, but the Blue Streaks came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. DJ Newman was hit by a pitch to start the game, plus Brandon Taylor followed with a single to put the first two batters on base. The two moved up a base on a groundout for the second out, then Newman was able to score when Dawson Liechty hit a scorcher back up the middle that glazed off the Tinora pitcher.
Taylor moved to third on the play and he scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 Archbold lead.
Taylor also had a hand in the next two Archbold runs. In the second inning, his single scored Newman, who drew a two-out walk and stole second. In the fourth, his two-out single scored Adam Walker.
Taylor also was needed on the mound to get out of a jam in the fifth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Taylor got a strikeout, then traded a run for an out on a sac fly. He got a ground ball to get a fielder’s choice for the final out of the inning.
Newman added a run-scoring triple and came home on an error in the sixth to make the final score 7-2.
The Streaks followed that game up with a tough match-up against Napoleon in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Saturday. Archbold was ahead 2-1 when Napoleon tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run to left. They took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh to score the close 3-2 win.
Archbold faced Tinora again Sunday, defeating the Rams 3-1. Newman earned the win on the mound for the Streaks, pitching all seven innings where he allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts.
At the plate, Taylor finished 2 for 4 with a single and a double. Drake Mohring had three singles in four at-bats.
They now have a rematch with Napoleon Monday to determine the second team to advance out of the sectional and join Wauseon. A story from that contest will be made available online, and in the Thursday, July 11 edition of the Expositor.
Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com