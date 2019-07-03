Hoops camp scheduled at Trine University

Trine University will be hosting the annual Hoosier Boys Basketball Camp in Angola, Indiana from July 7-10. Campers will receive instruction from the Trine University Men’s Basketball Coaching staff, as well as from current members of the men’s basketball team.

Hoosier Basketball Camp hosts boys grades 3-12 and attendance includes a t-shirt, basketball, and other various award opportunities. The cost for an overnight camper is $299 and $249 for a day camper. All proceeds go to help fund the men’s basketball program at Trine University, and to enhance the NCAA Division III experience for our student athletes.

Please email Head Thunder Basketball Coach Brooks Miller at millerb@trine.edu or call at 260-665-4141 for more information on how to register.

Those interested can also visit the Trine University website, www.trinethunder.com, to find a brochure.