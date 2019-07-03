ACME baseball tournament kicks off Friday

The road to an ACME baseball state championship begins this Friday as four Fulton County teams will be competing in two separate sectional tournaments.

Evergreen is the lone area team in a District 3 sectional at Ottawa Hills. Their first game will be Saturday at 3 p.m versus either Lakota, Liberty-Benton or Ottawa Hills. Lakota is at Liberty-Benton on Friday to kick things off, with the winner taking on Ottawa Hills Saturday at 11 a.m.

Action will run from Friday to perhaps Monday should an additional game be needed for the final two teams.

Archbold, Delta and Wauseon are a part of the District 2 North Sectional at various sites. The Blue Streaks begin by hosting Tinora on Friday at 6 p.m. The winner then faces Napoleon in a game at Wauseon Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wauseon and Delta will square off in Wauseon Friday at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the championship Sunday at 2 p.m. against either Archbold, Tinora or Napoleon.

Consolation games are set for Saturday through Monday, with the runner-up team being decided in a game at Napoleon Monday at 6 p.m.

The ACME baseball tournament begins Friday at various sites across northwest Ohio. Seen above, Brady Thomas of Wauseon pitches during an ACME game earlier this summer.