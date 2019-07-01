Archbold stumbles in loss at Bryan

BRYAN – Archbold traveled to Bryan Thursday for ACME baseball, falling to the Golden Bears 7-4.

Leading the Blue Streak offense were DJ Newman and Noah Garcia who each recorded a pair of hits.

Ethan Hagans took the loss on the mound, going six innings and allowing seven runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

The Blue Streaks then fell 10-8 to Bellefontaine and 6-5 to Coldwater on Saturday.

Archbold dropped to 8-6 in ACME play after the losses. The Streaks will host Tinora this Friday at 6 p.m. in the opener of the District 2 North Sectional Tournament. The winner faces Napoleon in a game at Wauseon Saturday at 11 a.m.

