Stryker pulls away from Pettisville in 12-5 decision

STRYKER – After Pettisville battled back to tie the game at 4, Stryker broke the game open with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Blackbirds 12-5 in ACME baseball action Thursday at Stryker.

Pettisville tied the game in the top of the fifth inning without the use of a base hit. Walks to Luke Vandenberghe, Josh Horning and Brayden Barrett eventually loaded the bases, with two wild pitches allowing two runs to score.

Stryker answered in a big way. The Panthers countered with four runs in the bottom of the frame, with Kaleb Holsopple driving in two on a triple to right. They added four more runs – two coming on one play that saw Pettisville commit three errors – in the sixth.

The Blackbirds found a way to score a run in the second to take an early lead. Josh Norr hit a one-out single, then swiped second base. He came around and scored on a ground ball by Josh Bass.

In what would be a story most of the game, Stryker came back with four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead. Pettisville closed the gap to 4-2 in the third inning with a RBI single by Nate Keim.

The final run the Blackbirds scored came in the seventh when Barrett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Pettisville has elected not to compete in the ACME District 2 North sectional which begins this weekend.

Nate Rupp of Pettisville catches the ball at first base as the Blackbirds attempt to pick off a Stryker base runner during Thursday's ACME game. The Blackbirds fell to the Panthers by a 12-5 final. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor Josh Horning of Pettisville pitches during an ACME baseball game with Stryker Thursday. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

