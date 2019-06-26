Big innings push Indians past Patrick Henry in ACME

Wauseon banged out 19 runs on 17 hits, and with two innings in which they scored at least six runs, they were able to run away from Patrick Henry in a 19-9 six-inning victory in ACME baseball Tuesday evening.

After Patrick Henry had trimmed what was once a six-run lead down to 12-9 in the middle of the sixth, Wauseon ended it with seven in the bottom of the inning.

Jaxon Radabaugh got the scoring started with a RBI double that plated Clay Stump, extending the Indians’ lead to 13-9.

Radabaugh would later score on a wild pitch, then after a strikeout, Cameron Cantu walked and Easton Delgado and Sam Krasula each singled to load the bases with just one out. A wild pitch plated Cantu, then Sean Brock’s two-run single made it 17-9 in favor of the Indians.

The final two runs of the night came when Cody Figy singled home Brock, and Brady Thomas reached on a throwing error, scoring Figy.

Wauseon held a 6-4 lead through four innings, but PH tied it in the top of the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Nick Myers and Kolton Holloway. The Indians grabbed the lead for good with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame.

With the bases loaded, Delgado ripped a two-run single to right field for an 8-6 Wauseon lead. Krasula would reach on a fielding error that cost the Patriots two more runs. Brock followed with a run-scoring single, then Figy’s RBI hit put the difference at 12-6.

The Patriots got to Thomas – who came on in relief of Delgado – in the top of the sixth.

After recording two outs fairly easy, PH was able to work the bases loaded. It was at that point when Dylan Russell singled in a run. Myers then reached on a Wauseon throwing error, plating two runs to trim the deficit to 12-9.

Thomas got Holloway to line out, and the rest was history after the Indians batted around in their half of the sixth.

Wauseon is back in action next Tuesday when they visit Bryan for a game at 5 p.m.

Sam Krasula of Wauseon sends one to left field, getting to second when the ball is dropped Tuesday in ACME baseball against Patrick Henry. The Indians defeated the Patriots 19-9 in six innings. Wauseon pitcher Easton Delgado worked the first five innings Tuesday versus Patrick Henry in ACME play. Sean Brock touches home plate for a Wauseon run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cody Figy of Wauseon steps on first base for an out on Tuesday against Patrick Henry. Wauseon's Ethan Glover gets the force out at second base during Tuesday's game.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

