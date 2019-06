Titles won at Wauseon camp

The Wauseon boys basketball program recently completed their camp for incoming fifth through eighth graders. Contest winners and runners-up included fifth graders Kyson Powers, Malachi Wyse, Kelby Parsons, Chandler Birtcher, Mason James and Brody Chittenden. Sixth grade winners and runners-up were Maguire Willson, Joseph Lugbihl, Joshua Bourn, Brayden Burkholder, Jaden Poulson and Ethan Woodard. Seventh grade winners and runners-up were Cameron Hunter, Nicholas Stinner, Wyatt Smith, Ethan Schnitkey and Nathaniel Stinner. Eighth grade winners and runners-up were Levi Tester, Xavier Martinez, Braden Vajen, Elijah McLeod, Landen Thourot, Trey Parsons and Tyson Rodriguez.

The Wauseon boys basketball program recently completed their camp for incoming fifth through eighth graders. Contest winners and runners-up included fifth graders Kyson Powers, Malachi Wyse, Kelby Parsons, Chandler Birtcher, Mason James and Brody Chittenden. Sixth grade winners and runners-up were Maguire Willson, Joseph Lugbihl, Joshua Bourn, Brayden Burkholder, Jaden Poulson and Ethan Woodard. Seventh grade winners and runners-up were Cameron Hunter, Nicholas Stinner, Wyatt Smith, Ethan Schnitkey and Nathaniel Stinner. Eighth grade winners and runners-up were Levi Tester, Xavier Martinez, Braden Vajen, Elijah McLeod, Landen Thourot, Trey Parsons and Tyson Rodriguez. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_FundamentalCampPicture2019.jpg The Wauseon boys basketball program recently completed their camp for incoming fifth through eighth graders. Contest winners and runners-up included fifth graders Kyson Powers, Malachi Wyse, Kelby Parsons, Chandler Birtcher, Mason James and Brody Chittenden. Sixth grade winners and runners-up were Maguire Willson, Joseph Lugbihl, Joshua Bourn, Brayden Burkholder, Jaden Poulson and Ethan Woodard. Seventh grade winners and runners-up were Cameron Hunter, Nicholas Stinner, Wyatt Smith, Ethan Schnitkey and Nathaniel Stinner. Eighth grade winners and runners-up were Levi Tester, Xavier Martinez, Braden Vajen, Elijah McLeod, Landen Thourot, Trey Parsons and Tyson Rodriguez. Photo submitted