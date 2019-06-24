Gold pounds Black in all-star battle

Wauseon’s Trevor Rodriguez forces Brad Mendoza of Gibsonburg to the outside on a handoff Friday night during the Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game in Perrysburg. However, the Black Team would fall to the Gold Team 47-13.

Hunter Vanwert of Evergreen looks for room on the outside on a pitch play during Friday’s all-star game. He had a touchdown for the Gold Team in their rout of the Black Team.

Nate Kohlhofer of Delta gets into the backfield Friday in the Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game.

Archbold’s Holden Galvan of the Black Team blocks Bowsher’s Travail Reid of the Gold Team.

Xavier Torres of Wauseon, left, covers Chandler Lumbrezer of Evergreen Friday night.