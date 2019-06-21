All-Star game slated for tonight in Perrysburg

The Annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium will take place tonight beginning at 7 p.m.
Fulton County has 13 athletes competing.
Representing the Gold Team are Chandler Lumbrezer and Hunter Vanwert of Evergreen.
Players from Archbold, Delta, Swanton and Wauseon will take the field for the Black Team.
Zach Rocha, Kasyn Schaffner and Holden Galvan made it for Archbold; Nathan Kohlhofer is on the team for Delta; Xavier Williams and Derek Floyd of Swanton; along with Xavier Torres, Joey Shema, Jaiden Falke, Miguel Gomez and Trevor Rodriguez of Wauseon.
Tickets for the game are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.