RJ Shunck, Mason Henricks outduel Brady Thomas in Evergreen’s ACME win over Wauseon.

The more aged breed of fan would say it was a ‘good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel’, and it was just that as Evergreen’s RJ Shunck and Mason Henricks bested Brady Thomas of Wauseon 2-1 in ACME baseball Tuesday in Wauseon.

The Vikings are still unbeaten for the summer.

Shunck worked out of early trouble after walking three in the first two innings by striking out the side in the second, leaving two Indians on base.

Evergreen got all the runs they needed in their half of the second.

Henricks drew a one-out walk and raced to third on Mason Luttrell’s single to left center.

Luttrell took second when the Indians made a play on Henricks at third, proving important when Tanner Pollard’s bouncer to short turned into a single out RBI bounce out.

Landen Vance followed with a drive over the left fielder’s head for a run-scoring double to give the Vikes a 2-0 lead.

Wauseon got one back in the third.

Jaden Conrad sharply singled to left, stole second, then with two down, Sam Krasula popped up to the right side of the infield, but when the ball fell between a pair of Vikings, Conrad scored to cut the Evergreen lead in half.

Evergreen threatened in the fifth when Pollard and Vance singled to start the inning.

However, Thomas had the curveball working and struck out the side to keep the score at 2-1.

Sean Brock’s two-out double in the sixth gave Wauseon a scoring chance, but Henricks got a bounce out to end the inning.

Thomas walked to open the Indian seventh and went to second on a ground out, but Luttrell shot him down trying to take third.

Shunck worked the first four innings, walking four and striking out seven to get the win.

Henricks got the three-inning save, giving up two hits.

Thomas allowed just six Evergreen hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts while taking the loss.

Mason Henricks of Evergreen snags a ball from RJ Shunck while racing to first to record the out during ACME baseball action at Wauseon Tuesday evening. The Vikings would hold on for a 2-1 win. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Henricks-records-out.jpg Mason Henricks of Evergreen snags a ball from RJ Shunck while racing to first to record the out during ACME baseball action at Wauseon Tuesday evening. The Vikings would hold on for a 2-1 win. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon shortstop Sean Brock fields a groundball, starting a double play Tuesday versus Evergreen in ACME baseball. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Brock-starts-double-play.jpg Wauseon shortstop Sean Brock fields a groundball, starting a double play Tuesday versus Evergreen in ACME baseball. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Brady Thomas pitched a gem Tuesday night but it wasn’t enough as the Indians fell to the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Thomas-pitches-in-ACME.jpg Wauseon’s Brady Thomas pitched a gem Tuesday night but it wasn’t enough as the Indians fell to the Vikings. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Evergreen starting pitcher RJ Shunck went the first four innings of Tuesday’s game, picking up the win on the mound. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Schunk-v.-Wauseon.jpg Evergreen starting pitcher RJ Shunck went the first four innings of Tuesday’s game, picking up the win on the mound. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

