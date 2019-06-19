Wauseon volleyball, Swanton boys soccer drops to Division III

Soccer and volleyball divisional breakdowns were recently approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors. There were some changes for area teams.

In volleyball, Wauseon drops from Division II to Division III. There they will join fellow Fulton County teams in Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, and Swanton.

Fayette and Pettisville remain in Division IV.

On the soccer side, the Swanton boys drop from Division III to Division II. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen – in the program’s first year – and Pettisville are also in Division III.

Wauseon remains in Division II for both boys and girls soccer.

Girls from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, and Swanton stay competing in Division III.