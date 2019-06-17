Local grid teams change regions

The football playoff regional assignments were recently approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and its Board of Directors following the release of division assignments June 4.

Wauseon will once again compete in Division IV, Region 14. Swanton also stays in the same region, as the Bulldogs are in Division V, Region 18.

With Archbold moving back to Division VI, they join Delta and Evergreen in Region 23. Liberty Center also joins the region as they were in Division V in 2018.

In years past, local teams were in Region 22. This will make a playoff run much tougher as Region 23 also consists of Midwest Athletic Conference representatives, a league known for its football prowess.

The top eight in computer points in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Local Regions

Region 14

Bellevue, Brookside, Bryan, Clear Fork, Clearview, Clyde, Edison, Firelands, Fostoria, Galion, Huron, Keystone, Lutheran West, Napoleon, Northwest, Ontario, Ottawa-Glandorf, Perkins, Port Clinton, Rossford, Scott, Shelby, Triway, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion, Wauseon.

Region 18

Lima Bath, Beachwood, Brooklyn, Chippewa, Eastwood, Elmwood, Elyria Catholic, Fairview Park Fairview, Genoa, Lake, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, Lutheran East, North Union, Northwestern, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Orrville, Otsego, Paulding, Pleasant, Swanton, Trinity, Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Waynedale, Willard, Wynford.

Region 23

Ada, Allen East, Anna, Archbold, Bluffton, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Delta, Evergreen, Sherwood Fairview, Fort Recovery, Gibsonburg, Hicksville, Delphos Jefferson, Liberty Center, Lima Central Catholic, Minster, Montpelier, Ottawa Hills, Parkway, Riverdale, Spencerville, St. Henry, Tinora, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Woodmore.

Region 26

Antwerp, Arcadia, Arlington, Ayersville, Buckeye Central, Tiffin Calvert, Cardinal Stritch, Cory-Rawson, Crestline, Convoy Crestview, Danbury, Edgerton, Edon, Hilltop, Holgate, Leipsic, McComb, Mohawk, Monroeville, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry, Plymouth, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic, Norwalk St. Paul, Stryker, Toledo Christian, Vanlue.

Archbold quarterback Brandon Taylor carries the ball versus Wauseon last season. The Blue Streaks will be in Division VI, Region 23 this season, while the Indians remain in Division IV, Region 14. Evergreen's Jack Etue runs the ball versus Swanton in 2018. The Vikings are in Division VI, Region 23 for the 2019 campaign, and Swanton stays in Division V, Region 18.