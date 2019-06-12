Archbold ACME baseball holds off Perrysburg, 8-5

The Archbold ACME baseball team improved to 4-1 on the summer with an 8-5 win over visiting Perrysburg Tuesday.

Drake Mohring led the Blue Streak offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate. The Blue Streaks as a team collected 12 hits.

Ethan Hagans earned the win on the mound. He went the first four innings, allowing a run on two hits with one strikeout.

Jaybe Burkle went the final three innings for the Streaks. He allowed four runs on five hits and had one strikeout as well.

Archbold will travel to Evergreen Thursday for a game at 6 p.m.

