Vikings thwart Panthers in ACME baseball, 9-1

Evergreen’s youth movement on the baseball field took yet another step in the right direction for next spring, taking a 9-1 win over Delta on the road Tuesday for their second straight ACME win this summer.

Evergreen started no less than eight sophomores to be in the game.

The Vikings jumped on Panther starter Chase Cooper right away in the top of the first inning.

Austin Marvin led off with a single up the middle and stole second.

One out later, a throwing error on Joe Mitchey’s bunt plated the first Evergreen run.

Two walks and a wild pitch scored Mitchey before Nick Smithmyer and Landon Vance came through with two-out RBI singles and another wild pitch scored the fifth Viking run of the inning.

Evergreen starter Alex Peete worked in and out of trouble in the first three innings, allowing just a single tally in the second on a pair of walks, Bryce Reeves’ bouncer through the left side and Chase Stickley’s sacrifice fly.

The Vikes got that run back in the fourth.

Vance reached on a throwing error and came home on Marvin’s second hit of the night, again with two out, to make it 6-1.

Three runs in the top of the seventh put the game to rest.

Vance drilled a double to deep center, Zack Laver walked, Marvin singled for his third hit of the game, a wild pitch and another error plated the last runs of the game.

Peete went the first four innings, giving up four hits and walking four.

The upcoming sophomore righty struck out two.

Vance went the last three innings, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning two.

Evergreen’s RJ Schunck steps on home plate for a run in ACME baseball action at Delta Tuesday. Schunck and the Vikings were victorious over the Panthers, 9-1. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Schunck-scoring.jpg Evergreen’s RJ Schunck steps on home plate for a run in ACME baseball action at Delta Tuesday. Schunck and the Vikings were victorious over the Panthers, 9-1. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Max Hoffman of Delta dives back to first to avoid being picked off Tuesday in an ACME game against Evergreen. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Hoffman-back-to-1st.jpg Max Hoffman of Delta dives back to first to avoid being picked off Tuesday in an ACME game against Evergreen. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Chase Cooper of Delta pitches during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Cooper-pitches-v.-Evergreen.jpg Chase Cooper of Delta pitches during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Landon Vance of Evergreen puts one in play, reaching on an error during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Vance-reaches-on-error.jpg Landon Vance of Evergreen puts one in play, reaching on an error during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

