Streaks run rule Panthers in ACME baseball, 17-4

Helped out by 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, Archbold was able to beat Delta 17-4 in ACME baseball action Thursday at Memorial Park.

The Streaks sent 13 batters to the plate in the first, with eight of the first nine reaching base and scoring. Brandon Taylor, the second batter of the game, drove in the first run after DJ Newman reached on an error. Taylor also scored on an error.

Archbold added runs on a balk after two singles and an error. Later in the frame, Zane Behnfeldt drove in two runs with a single, while Kobe Kennedy and Noah Hogrefe added runs with hits.

Newman started the second time through the order with a two-run double as the hits kept coming for Archbold. Taylor drove in the final run of the inning with a single.

After two innings without a hit, Delta battled back with four runs in the third. Jayce Helminiak was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and eventual walks to Drew Clifton and Chase Cooper loaded the bases. Hunter Hamilton plated the first run, followed by a two-run single from Max Hoffman. Hamilton tallied the final run of the inning on a wild pitch.

With the gap now shortened to 10-4, Archbold tacked on a few insurance runs over its final two at-bats. A pair of runs scored off an error in the third, plus five runs crossed the plate in the fourth. Kennedy and Hogrefe drove in a run, and each scored on an error. Ethan Hagans scored the first run in the inning on a walk issued to Kennedy. Jaybe Burkle added a RBI.

The Streaks hammered 13 hits in the victory. Hogrefe had three of the singles, scored three runs and drove in two. Newman and Taylor each had a single and a double and drove in two.

Noah Garcia pitched the final three innings for Archbold to get the win.

Archbold is at Fairview tonight and hosts Perrysburg Tuesday. Delta welcomes Evergreen on Tuesday.

