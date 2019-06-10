New prep football divisions announced

Archbold will be dropping down a division, following the announcement last week of football classification for the 2019-2020 school year. All other Fulton County schools will remain in the same division.

The Blue Streaks will drop from Division V to Division VI due to a lower enrollment number. Archbold made the Division V playoffs in 2017, beating Indian Lake in the opening round before falling to Marion Pleasant. They finished 9-3 on the season losing close games to Liberty-Benton by one point, Swanton by six in four overtimes, and Pleasant by four on a late TD.

The Streaks were 7-3 last season, finishing two spots short of a playoff berth.

They will join both Delta and Evergreen in Division VI. Evergreen finished 4-6 last season, while Delta was 2-8.

Delta last made the playoffs in 2015, while Evergreen’s only playoff berth was in 1984.

Wauseon will remain in Division IV, where they have been for several years. They are coming off a 4-6 season and will be looking to return to the playoffs under new head coach Shawn Moore.

Like Archbold, the Indians also last made the playoffs in 2017. They dropped the postseason opener to eventual regional champion Shelby.

Swanton remains in Division V for the 2019 season. As with their two Fulton County foes, Swanton also last made the playoffs in 2017, where they fell to Eastwood, the eventual state runner-up.

The injury-riddled Bulldogs struggled to a 3-7 record. They also have a new coach with Denton Saunders taking over at the helm.

Also in the NWOAL, Liberty Center dropped to Division VI and Patrick Henry stays in Division VII.

The specific region assignments within each division will be announced next week, along with the 2019 football playoffs format. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Dec. 5-7.

Division Assignments

Area Teams

Division IV

Bellevue, 255 boys; Bryan, 250; Clyde, 257; Milan Edison, 211; Fostoria, 209; Napoleon, 252; Ottawa-Glandorf, 210; Sandusky Perkins, 264; Port Clinton, 242; Rossford, 226; Toledo Scott, 258; Van Wert, 256; Wauseon, 227.

Division V

Lima Bath, 191; Eastwood, 189; Elmwood, 171; Genoa, 190; Lake, 206; Lakota, 167; Liberty-Benton, 191; Northwood, 163; Oak Harbor, 204; Otsego, 197; Paulding, 161; Swanton, 174.

Division VI

Archbold, 149; Columbus Grove, 129; Delta, 139; Evergreen, 154; Fairview, 136; Gibsonburg, 125; Hicksville, 128; Liberty Center, 144; Lima Central Catholic, 121; Montpelier, 123; Ottawa Hills, 133; Seneca East, 139; Tinora, 142; Van Buren, 155; Wayne Trace, 130. Woodmore, 142.

Wauseon's Connar Penrod catches a touchdown in a game at Swanton last season. The Indians will remain in Division IV this upcoming football season. Caleb Hogrefe of Archbold dives forward for extra yardage versus Liberty Center last season. The Blue Streaks are dropping to Division VI for the 2019 campaign.