Locals receive D-III honors

Local athletes were honored in Division III when the Northwest District Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released their all-district teams early last week.

For Swanton, Rachel Waszak, a catcher and Kylie Ulch, an infielder, were named to the all-district first team.

Evergreen had three chosen honorable mention all-district. Courtney Couts, Kennedy Keller and Andrea Smithmyer received that distinction.

Chloe Schramm and Kylie Sauder were honorable mention all-district for Archbold.

First team

Pitchers- Jayden Moore, jr., Margaretta; Kylie Ringler, soph., Ashland Crestview; Logan Spurlock, sr., Fairview; Shelbey Spurlock, sr., Otsego. Catchers- Haylie Miller, sr., Clear Fork; Rachel Waszak, soph., Swanton; Emily Sedmark, sr., Galion; Paige Schaefer, sr., Ashland Crestview. Outfielders- Erin Diem, sr., Patrick Henry; Gabby Kaple, sr., Galion; Keirsten Cline, soph., Fairview; Carson Crowner, jr., Clear Fork; Logan Bush, sr., Margaretta; Tori Miller, sr., Margaretta. Infielders- Jennah Yost, sr., Margaretta; Rockell Kuns, sr., Margaretta; Kylie Ulch, jr., Swanton; Kendyl Kime, sr., Fairview; Hannah Meyer, jr., Patrick Henry; Madison Hoiles, soph., Elmwood; Kyhra Beader, sr., Fostoria.

Second team

Pitchers- Caleigh Rister, soph., Bucyrus; Madelyn Thomas, jr., Galio; Haylee Dominique, sr., Paulding; Becca Jones, sr., Patrick Henry. Catchers- Angeline Puente, soph., Fostoria; Riley Miller, jr., Liberty Center; Summer Berry, fr., Otsego; Leah Stall, jr., Van Buren. Outfielders- Hannah Pierce, jr., Rossford; Meredith Grine, sr., Fostoria; Morgan Scott, sr., Edison; Jill Hannah, sr., Elmwood; Ashlie Hicks, jr., Ashland Crestview; Autumn Bailey, soph., Ashland Crestview. Infielders- Neveah Clark, jr., Galion; Kate Schieber, jr., Galion; Eve Serrato, soph., Otsego; Kinsey Dietrick, sr., Fairview; Hannah Vitaz, sr., Edison; Chy Cluck, sr., Elmwood; Ann Ankney, soph., Fairview.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Chloe Schramm, Kylie Sauder.

Evergreen: Courtney Couts, Kennedy Keller, Andrea Smithmyer.

Kylie Ulch of Swanton swings in a district semifinal matchup with Eastwood last month. She was first team all-district in Division III. Chloe Schramm of Archbold throws to first base for an out during a game this season. She was honorable mention all-district for the Blue Streaks. Archbold shortstop Kylie Sauder tags out Autumn Pelok of Wauseon in a NWOAL contest this season. Sauder was selected honorable mention all-district.