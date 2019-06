A Wauseon native has found success as a basketball coach in Georgia. Joel Stites coaches at Highland Christian Academy in Valdosta, Ga., and recently led the team to a state championship.

In February, his squad topped Grace Christian Academy to won the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association Division I-A State Championship. They finished the season with a 27-2 record.

Stites is the son of Terry and Sandy Stites of Wauseon.