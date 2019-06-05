Archbold, Wauseon tie for girls all-sports crown

With the conclusion of the 2018-19 Northwest Ohio Athletic League spring season, Archbold and Wauseon have tied for the girls all-sports championship and Archbold has won the boys all-sports championship.

Final boys standings are Archbold 53.5, Bryan 53, Wauseon 48.5, Liberty Center 48, Swanton 35.5, Evergreen 29.5, Patrick Henry 27.5 and Delta 23.5.

NWOAL boys fall team champions include Archbold (golf and soccer), Liberty Center (cross country) and Patrick Henry (football). NWOAL winter team champions include Archbold (basketball), Bryan (bowling) and Wauseon (wrestling). Spring team champions include Archbold (baseball) and Bryan (track).

Final girls standings are Archbold and Wauseon with 39.5, Bryan 34, Liberty Center 33, Evergreen 28.5, Swanton 27.5, Patrick Henry 25 and Delta 22.

NWOAL girls fall team champions include Liberty Center (soccer), Archbold (cross country) and Evergreen and Wauseon (volleyball). NWOAL winter team champions include Bryan (bowling) and Delta (basketball). Spring team champions include Liberty Center (track) and Wauseon (softball).

Streaks win boys title