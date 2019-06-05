4 Blue Streaks garner all-state honors

All-Ohio baseball teams were announced recently with four from Archbold receiving honors in Division III.

First team All-Ohio for the Blue Streaks was pitcher Rigo Ramos.

A trio made second team all-state. Catcher Holden Galvan, plus outfielders Cory Erbskorn and Kade Kern each were recognized.

Division III All-Ohio

First team

Pitchers- Cade Brintlinger, West Jefferson; Jason Holly, Upper Sandusky; Rigo Ramos, Archbold; Andrew Russell, Champion. Catchers- Kaio Grubb, Tuslaw; Jared Kernen, Barnesville. First basemen- Seann McGill, Kirtland. Infielders- Harry Jackson, Millbury Lake; Dylan Polen, Loudonville; Brock Stoner, Elgin; Jacob Wenning, Coldwater. Outfielders- Caleb Gallwitz, East Knox; Connor Pack, Fairbanks; Anthony Sinicropi, Richmond Edison; Joey Torok, Kirtland. Utility- Cade Leach, East Knox.

Player of the Year: Joey Torok, Kirtland.

Coach of the Year: Dennis Woods, Villa Angela-St. Joseph.

Second team

Pitchers- Jacob Boelkens, Millbury Lake; Jeremy Keim, Waynedale; Kyle Trickett, Villa Angela-St. Joseph. Catchers- Payton Ebbing, Cincinnati Country Day; Holden Galvan, Archbold; Matt Weaver, Waynedale. First basemen- Dylan Lambert, West Jefferson. Infielders- Jarrett Varner, Waynedale; Mitchel Marksuic, Mogadore; Matt McGrath, Rootstown; Collin Gross, Crestwood; Clay Jacobs, Indian Lake; Mac Davis, Northeastern; Dante Tucci, Sandy Valley. Outfielders- Matt Baernel, Westfall; Cory Erbskorn, Archbold; Spencer Giesige, Tinora; Kade Kern, Archbold; Kaden Smith, Ridgewood. Utility- Brenyn Marquart, Upper Sandusky.

Archbold pitcher Rigo Ramos received first team All-Ohio honors in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Ramos-v.-Napoleon.jpg Archbold pitcher Rigo Ramos received first team All-Ohio honors in Division III. File Photo Cory Erbskorn takes a turn around second base in a game at Wauseon this season. He was recently selected second team All-Ohio from his outfielder position. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Erbskorn-around-2nd.jpg Cory Erbskorn takes a turn around second base in a game at Wauseon this season. He was recently selected second team All-Ohio from his outfielder position. File Photo