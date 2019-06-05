Wauseon trio selected all-district

Wauseon was represented on the Division II all-district softball list that was released by the Northwest District Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Being named first team all-district was infielder Alisa Shelt. Pitcher Macee Schang and infielder Christina Norman were second team all-district for the Indians.

No one from Wauseon was chosen honorable mention all-district.

First team

Pitchers- Hunter Schwochow, Clyde; Sloan Kiser, Madison; Alivia Oney, Upper Sandusky. Catchers- Raquelle Seamon, Bellevue; Leah Boggs, Madison; Chase Arndt, Clyde. Outfielders- Laken Geroge, Lima Shawnee; Riley Liames, Lima Bath; Julia Litt, Madison; Lauren Moore, Van Wert; Jenna Rodriguez, Upper Sandusky. Infielders- Murissa Drown, Clyde; Kali Armstrong, Lima Bath; Riley Mohr, Bellevue; Kaylynn Sandwisch, Oak Harbor; Hannah Clark, Lima Bath; Alisa Shelt, Wauseon.

Second team

Pitchers- Macee Schang, Wauseon; Abbey Ambroza, Lima Shawnee; Maddy Luebke, Celina. Catchers- Olivia Jensen, Oak Harbor; Jad Holman, Upper Sandusky; Sydney Hughes, Norwalk. Outfielders- Jillian Sumser, Bellevue; Carmi Winegardner, Lima Shawnee; Mckenzie Miller, Elida; Emma Tippie, Lima Shawnee; Skylarr Story, Norwalk. Infielders- Kennedi Sullivan, Lima Bath; Mikayla Ruiz, Maumee; Emily Keith, Celina; Christina Norman, Wauseon; Dani Epling, Oak Harbor; Kelly Miller, Bryan.

Wauseon pitcher Macee Schang deals in a game versus Edgerton this season. Schang was selected second team all-district in Division II. Christina Norman of Wauseon with a bloop hit during a game this season. She was a second team all-district infielder for the Indians. Alisa Shelt of Wauseon makes a catch versus Liberty Center. She was the lone Indian to make first team all-district.