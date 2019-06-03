All-Buckeye Border Conference softball announced

The Buckeye Border Conference announced its all-league softball teams recently as both Fayette and Pettisville had players make the cut.

Making second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds was Mackenzie Morgan. Elise Hartzler and Starr Kessinger were honorable mention all-league.

Kyla Berg and Dakota Blosser of Fayette also made honorable mention.

Player of the year honors went to Kodi Brenner of Hilltop.

First team

Maddie Schaper, jr., Hilltop; Haley Stephens, sr., Hilltop; Sara Barnum, soph., Hilltop; Sarah Higbie, jr., Montpelier; Keiylee Bentley, jr., Montpelier; Sidney McKarns, sr., North Central; Karelyn Tingley, sr., Stryker; Claire Radabaugh, jr., Edon; Alea Brandt, jr., Edon.

Player of the Year: Kodi Brenner, soph., Hilltop.

Second team

Tory Steffes, jr., Montpelier; Rheanna Stoy, sr., Montpelier; Addie Elser, sr., North Central; Macie Willson, jr., North Central; Mackenzie Morgan, jr., Pettisville; Courtney Stewart, jr., Stryker; Alexandra Jacoby, jr., Edon; Ashley Kaylor, fr., Edon; Zoe Maier, jr., Edon.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Kyla Berg, Dakota Blosser.

Pettisville: Elise Hartzler, Starr Kessinger.