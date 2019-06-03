Blackbirds named to second team

Pettisville had a pair named second team all-league on the All-Buckeye Border Conference baseball teams that were released recently.

Logan Rufenacht and Devin Beltz were both selected second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. Josh Horning and Austin Horning made honorable mention All-BBC.

For Fayette, Clayton Pheils and Porter Maginn were honorable mention.

The player of the year in the league was Dakota Benner of Montpelier.

First team

Christian McKinney, sr., Hilltop; Kaiden Clendenin, jr., Hilltop; Jay Garrett, jr., Hilltop; Blake Altaffer, soph., Montpelier; Colton Schmunk, sr., North Central; Logan Boetz, sr., Stryker; Thomas Bost, sr., Stryker; Austin Kiess, jr., Edon; Daryke Bass, sr., Edon.

Player of the Year: Dakota Benner, sr., Montpelier.

Second team

Jacob Champion, sr., Hilltop; Collin Crisenberry, soph., Montpelier; Brock O’Neal, sr., Montpelier; Zack Hayes, fr., North Central; Layne Cogswell, sr., North Central; Logan Rufenacht, sr., Pettisville; Devin Beltz, sr., Pettisville; Daniel Fether, sr., Stryker; Luke Holsopple, sr., Stryker; Cole Vasquez, fr., Edon.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Clayton Pheils, Porter Maginn.

Pettisville: Josh Horning, Austin Horning.

Logan Rufenacht of Pettisville lays down a bunt in a game this season. He was recently chosen second team All-BBC. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Rufenacht-sac-bunt.jpg Logan Rufenacht of Pettisville lays down a bunt in a game this season. He was recently chosen second team All-BBC. File Photo