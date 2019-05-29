Swanton’s Dylan Gilsdorf joining Wauseon’s Xavier Torres at state

PIQUA – The Fulton County area added another state qualifier Saturday during the finals of the Division II Piqua Track and Field Regional.

Dylan Gilsdorf of Swanton took fourth in the 1600 meter run to advance. He finished with a time of 4:37.13.

Gilsdorf joins Wauseon’s Xavier Torres who received an at-large bid in the long jump, where he finished sixth.

In the girls 1600m, Samantha Aeschliman of Wauseon placed seventh as she fell three spots shy of qualifying for state.

Another close call came in the boys shot put. Matthew Gladieux of Archbold finished fifth with a throw of 50 feet, 4 and 3/4 inches. He was also fifth in the discus two days prior.

State meet

Both Gilsdorf and Torres will be making their first trips to state this weekend.

A season ago, Gilsdorf placed 10th in the 1600m at the Piqua Regional. Likewise, Torres was 10th in the long jump. Now both are headed to Columbus.

The tournament begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. and runs through Saturday afternoon. The long jump is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, while Gilsdorf runs in the 1600m at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.