Blue Streaks pound previously unbeaten Lake

DEFIANCE – It wasn’t the district final Archbold coach Dick Selgo was expecting. It wasn’t the district final anybody was expecting. Taking an eight run lead before they took the field to play defense, Archbold cruised to a 15-0 win against previously undefeated Lake in a Division III baseball district final Saturday at Defiance.

“Don’t be fooled by the score of that game,” Selgo said afterwards. “Lake is an outstanding team that had a tremendous season. For us to win like that, (give) tremendous credit to our kids. In baseball, anything can happen like that in a one-game series. That’s not a reflection on their (Lake’s) season. To go undefeated like they did up until now, it (is) tremendous. For our guys to rise to the occasion, and come out and beat them like that, tremendous credit to our guys.

“Our guys were totally prepared for this,” continued the veteran coach. “We played the toughest schedule in the history of Archbold High School, against very quality Division I and Division II teams. That helped us be ready for something like this.”

Jeron Williams opened the game by lining a screamer to the second baseman for the first out, but after that the next seven batters all reached base and scored. Holden Galvan walked on four pitches, then Kade Kern made it 2-0 when he belted a home run to left-center field.

Lake also committed four errors in the first frame. The first one allowed Cory Erbskorn to reach base, and the second one allowed him to stay on the bases on a high throw to second on a fielder’s choice.

Mitch Grosjean walked, which set up TJ Rice. Both Rice and Kreighton Sims delivered singles, just the second and third hits in the inning for the Streaks – which produced three runs. Sims came around to score on a dropped fly ball that put Williams on base. Williams scored the final run of the inning on a second outfield error committed by Lake.

“We absolutely rocked the ball in the first inning of both games in this tournament,” mentioned Selgo. “It gives us such a huge lift. Our guys are aggressive hitters and they took that approach today. They have reached another level as far as offensive prowess.”

The offensive explosion was more than enough help for Rigo Ramos. Getting at least a strikeout every inning, the Bowling Green State University commit fanned 11 and allowed just two hits in five solid innings on the hill.

“Rigo has had a tremendous year,” mentioned Selgo. “We knew we needed him in this game today. We never would have dreamed the score would be like this. We figured it would be a 2-1, 1-0 game. We figured we needed to have him on the mound. Fortunately, we were able to get him out against Otsego early enough, he still had all his pitches left for today.”

The eight runs was enough, but Archbold was after more. Erbskorn slammed a solo home run that cleared the scoreboard in the second for a 9-0 lead. They added five more in the third, starting with back-to-back walks, two were on for Kern, who tripled to center field. A single, triple by Ziegler and an error kept the inning going.

Kern drove in his fifth run of the game with a single in the fourth.

“When your hardest worker on the team is one of your best players, that’s a good sign,” lauded Selgo. “Kade Kern is passionate about this game. He never stops working and never will stop working until who knows when. He just loves the game and works every day and it’s great to see things paying off for him.”

Archbold finished the game with 15 runs on 12 hits. Kern had his three hits, as did Rice, who hit three triples.

After a warm-up game at Anthony Wayne Tuesday, the Streaks will face Upper Sandusky in a Division III regional semifinal Thursday at 2 p.m. at Ed Sandy Field in Elida.

