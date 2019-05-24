Xavier Torres appears to have punched state ticket

PIQUA – No area athletes placed in the top four, but Xavier Torres of Wauseon may be in line for an at-large berth to state following the first night of the Division II Regional Track and Field Meet in Piqua Thursday.

In the boys long jump, Torres placed sixth with a leap of 21 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. The Ohio Athletic Association now allows two at-large bids in each event for the next best times, distances, and heights statewide in each event. And according to a tweet from the Wauseon Sports Twitter account on Thursday night, head coach Joe Allen has discovered that Torres will receive a bid to state.

Matthew Gladieux of Archbold took fifth in the discus, falling short of qualifying. His best throw was 149 feet, 3 inches. Teammate Mason Babcock finished 11th in the event.

Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon took 11th in the girls shot put. Wauseon’s girls 4x800m relay team of Serena Mathews, Samantha Aeschliman, Maggie Duden and Hannah Richer finished 11th.

In the boys 4×800, Swanton’s quartet of Brett Bettinger, Donovan Avalos, Blaine Pawlowicz and Dylan Gilsdorf finished ninth.

The meet concludes on Saturday.

D-II Piqua Regional (prelims)

Boys events

4×800- 1. Madeira (Whitson, Arredondo, Cunninghan, Ramos), 8:07.21, 2. Indian Hill, 3. Badin, 4. Dunbar; Discus- 1. Brown (Bryan), 157-8, 2. Kaminski (Brookville), 3. Jamison (Spr. Northwestern), 4. Spencer (Spr. Northwestern); Long jump- 1. Williams (Toledo C.C.), 22-6.25, 2. Howell (St. Marys Memorial), 3. Packnett (Dunbar), 4. Comminey (Ponitz CTC); Vault- 1. Brokschmidt (Miami East), 15-9, 2. Kitchen (Otsego), 3. Algren (Greenon), 4. Michael (Elida).

Girls events

4×800- 1. Indian Hill (Obrien, Hollander, Prugh, Whaley), 9:34.66, 2. Defiance, 3. Oakwood, 4. Tippecanoe; High jump- 1. Jeffries (McNicholas), 5-5, 2. Valentine (Mariemont), 3. Lyons (Milton-Union), 4. Manns (Benjamin Logan); Shot- 1. Gemmer (Van Wert), 39-5, 2. Clay (Van Wert), 3. Ostermeier (Blanchester), 4. Alig (Coldwater).